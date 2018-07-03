Facts

14:08 03.07.2018

Kosovo issue must be solved in Serbia's best interests – Poroshenko

Ukraine reaffirms respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Serbia, and proceeds from the fact that the Kosovo issue needs to be resolved in the interests of Serbia, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"We honor and respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. We did not recognize Kosovo, and we proceed from the premise that the Kosovo problem should be resolved in a compromise way, taking into account the interests of Serbia," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Tuesday.

In turn, Vucic said that Serbia supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine. "I would also like to tell you that, as well as Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, Serbia also supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the head of the Serbian state said.

Poroshenko also added that he appreciates Serbia's position on respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea.

"Those efforts that we are making in joint coordination so that Ukrainian sovereignty will be restored over all the territories occupied by Russia is aimed at returning peace to Ukraine," the Ukrainian president said.

Tags: #serbia #poroshenko #kosovo
