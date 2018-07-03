Ukrainian army forming strongholds near Donbas' Zolote-4 taken over several days ago

The Ukrainian Joint Forces are reinforcing their positions near Zolote-4, Popasna district, Luhansk region, which they took over several days ago, the force's press center said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Servicemen of a separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Joint Forces are developing and improving the defense lines, which have been built by Ukrainian forces in the Popasna-Pervomaisk area in the previous period, and "creating strongholds and other combat formation elements, which will eventually develop into a full-scale supply line," the press center said.

Roads, which could be used by sabotage-and-reconnaissance groups of the enemy and smugglers, have also been taken under control, the press center said. "No such things will now be possible," it added.

"Humanitarian and social aid is being given to the Zolote-4 population, and the individual needs of the residents are being accommodated," the press center said.

The press center said on July 2 that Zolote-4 had been taken over by the Ukrainian Joint Forces. It also said the Ukrainian army did not breach the Minsk Agreements in doing so.