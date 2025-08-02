Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:10 02.08.2025

All-Ukrainian drills of volunteers of rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross start in Lviv region

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

All-Ukrainian annual exercises of rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are taking place in Lviv region.

"These exercises are a real opportunity for each of the volunteers to strengthen their confidence in their actions when it comes to saving human lives. After all, it is not only about gaining knowledge - it is also about forming a team of like-minded people who are always ready to help. It is during practical training that skills and the ability to work during real emergency situations are formed," noted the head of the emergency response service of the URCS Olena Kutsa.

As URCS reported on its official Facebook page, more than 120 volunteers from different regions of Ukraine, in particular from frontline areas, are taking part in the exercises.

Volunteers will not only gain theoretical knowledge, but will also be able to apply their skills during practical scenarios that are as close to real conditions as possible. They will practice such actions as transporting victims, providing first aid, responding to fires and shelling. Representatives of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine will also join the exercises.

Tags: #training #urcs #lviv_region

