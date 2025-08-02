Five Kadyrov fighters, mobile electronic warfare system destroyed in Melitopol – GUR

A successful operation by the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement was carried out in Melitopol - today, on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city, a minibus with fighters of the occupation unit Akhmat inside exploded.

"As a result of the detonation, all five passengers died," the Main Intelligence Agency reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

The explosion also wounded two hijackers who were in a nearby car, and destroyed a mobile electronic warfare system.