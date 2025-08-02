Military-industrial complex plants attacked in Russia

Important military-industrial complex plants were attacked again in Penza, Russia, at night, wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

He detailed that the radio plant and the Elektropribor enterprise were attacked.

"The radio plant produces communication systems for the Russian army, including kits for armored vehicles, command and staff vehicles, and air defense systems. Some of the products are secure digital channels and combat control systems. Elektropribor is one of the key Russian enterprises in the field of cryptographic protection, it produces encoders, secure modems, switches for military and intelligence agencies. The products are used by the Aerospace Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate, the Federal Security Service, the space program, etc.," the report says.