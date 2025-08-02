Interfax-Ukraine
14:36 02.08.2025

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Air defense eliminated 45 out of 53 enemy drones that attacked Ukraine on Saturday night, the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 45 air targets: eight jet drones and 37 enemy Shahed UAVs and drone simulators of various types in the north, south, east and center of the country," the message says.

As noted, on the night of August 2 (from 18:00 on August), the enemy attacked with 53 air attack vehicles: 45 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator UAVs of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk of the Russian Federation, Hvardiyske of the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as eight high-speed (jet) UAVs from Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Eight UAVs were hit in five locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) in two locations.

