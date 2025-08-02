Interfax-Ukraine
12:11 02.08.2025

Two people die in Kherson on Saturday due to enemy shelling

In Kherson, two people died on Saturday morning due to shelling by Russians, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on the Telegram channel.

"In the morning, a 68-year-old woman received fatal injuries due to enemy shelling in Korabelny district," the message says.

Also, as a result of the attacks of the invaders, two more people were injured, Prokudin added.

In addition, the Russians shelled a residential building in Dniprovsky district of Kherson. "A man died as a result of the attack. His body was unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble of the destroyed house," the head of the Administration said.

According to his data, on August 1, one person died in Kherson region, and nine others were injured.

