Sybiha and Sikorski holding talks in Poland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Poland.

"Dear Radku, I sincerely thank you for your hospitality and inspiring conversation. In these difficult times, our unity is crucial for good relations between our peoples, as well as for achieving a just peace," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha also noted that he was looking forward to meeting Sikorski in Kyiv.

In turn, Sikorski noted that the only solution to a safe world is a lasting and fair peace.

"Thank you for the conversation and your visit, Andriy Sybiha! On the way to a safe world, the only solution is a lasting and fair peace," Sikorski wrote.