Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 02.08.2025

Sybiha and Sikorski holding talks in Poland

1 min read
Sybiha and Sikorski holding talks in Poland

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Poland.

"Dear Radku, I sincerely thank you for your hospitality and inspiring conversation. In these difficult times, our unity is crucial for good relations between our peoples, as well as for achieving a just peace," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

Sybiha also noted that he was looking forward to meeting Sikorski in Kyiv.

In turn, Sikorski noted that the only solution to a safe world is a lasting and fair peace.

"Thank you for the conversation and your visit, Andriy Sybiha! On the way to a safe world, the only solution is a lasting and fair peace," Sikorski wrote.

Tags: #sybiha #sikorski

MORE ABOUT

14:58 01.08.2025
Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

Sybiha to visit Poland on Friday, hold talks with Sikorski

11:58 01.08.2025
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

18:55 30.07.2025
Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

Kyiv expects EU members to use SAFE funds to invest in Ukraine's defense – Sybiha

16:37 29.07.2025
Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

Putin rejects peace efforts, maximum synchronization of sanctions necessary – FM Sybiha

15:52 29.07.2025
Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

Ukrainian, Czech FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

14:45 28.07.2025
Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

Sybiha calls on ICC to issue arrest warrants for all those guilty of deliberate killing of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka

13:57 26.07.2025
Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

Sybiha welcomes position of G7 countries on anti-corruption in Ukraine

12:55 25.07.2025
MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

MFA and Ukrainian Red Cross Society sign cooperation memo

14:59 22.07.2025
Ukrainian cultural season Voyage to Ukraine to start in France in Dec – Sybiha

Ukrainian cultural season Voyage to Ukraine to start in France in Dec – Sybiha

11:19 22.07.2025
Sybiha on Kellogg's visit: We talked about weapons, waiting for Zelenskyy-Trump contact to further implement agreements reached

Sybiha on Kellogg's visit: We talked about weapons, waiting for Zelenskyy-Trump contact to further implement agreements reached

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff, SBU confirm defeat of Russian facilities involved in armed aggression against Ukraine

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss sanctions against Russia, cooperation with American partners

Zelenskyy: Ukraine once again confirms its readiness to meet with Russia at leaders’ level at any time

Five children killed in yesterday's Russian strike in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

LATEST

AFU General Staff, SBU confirm defeat of Russian facilities involved in armed aggression against Ukraine

Secondary sanctions will stop Russia's ability to finance war - US Ambassador to NATO

Trump's confessor to Ukrainians: Hold on, help is on the way

Five Kadyrov fighters, mobile electronic warfare system destroyed in Melitopol – GUR

Air Defense eliminate 45 out of 53 enemy drones

Military-industrial complex plants attacked in Russia

Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

Two people die in Kherson on Saturday due to enemy shelling

All-Ukrainian drills of volunteers of rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross start in Lviv region

Putin wants to take whole Ukraine, but it's going to be very hard for him – Trump

AD
AD