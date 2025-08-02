Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:20 02.08.2025

AFU General Staff, SBU confirm defeat of Russian facilities involved in armed aggression against Ukraine

On the night of August 2, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on verified Russian targets involved in supporting armed aggression against the Ukrainian state, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"The attack was a response to Russia's recent terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing and wounding civilians," the Telegram channel said on Saturday.

According to the General Staff, the attacks on the oil refining industry enterprises of the occupying country - the Ryazan and Novokuibeshivsky oil refineries - have been confirmed. Also, Ukrainian drones successfully attacked the Anna Oil Product fuel and lubricants base in Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

"In addition, the enterprise JSC Penza Production Association Elektropribor, which specializes in the production of secure telecommunications systems, cryptographic communications equipment and printed circuit boards for military equipment, was damaged," the message reads.

As noted, numerous explosions and fires were recorded on the territory of these facilities. "More detailed information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified," the General Staff reported.

The combat work was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In turn, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that SBU drones hit the airfield for storing shaheds in Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Elektropribor military plant.

"This night, SBU drones continued to work on Russian military facilities in the enemy rear. The first target of long-range UAVs was the Primorsko-Akhtarsk military airfield (Krasnodar Krai). Here, the storage and launch sites of shaheds attacking Ukraine were hit. After the hit of SBU drones, a fire broke out in the area of the airfield," the SBU said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

The second target was the Elektropribor plant (Penza), which produces equipment for digital networks in military control systems, devices for aviation, armored vehicles, ships and spacecraft. "The SBU drones successfully hit the facility, smoke is observed in the area of the explosions," the message reads.

