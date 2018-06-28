Facts

15:07 28.06.2018

Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

1 min read
Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko asks the Constitutional Commission to intensify work on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, which grant Crimean Tatars the right to self-determination as part of the Ukrainian state.

"Another important change in the Constitution is the mapping in the Constitution of Crimea ... We also ask that the Constitutional Commission to intensify its work and submit the draft as soon as possible for consideration to parliamentarians," Poroshenko said during the celebrations on the occasion of Constitution Day in Kyiv on Thursday, addressing MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov.

The head of state pointed out that he is a supporter of such changes. "Refat, we are together on this issue and not only this one," Poroshenko noted.

Tags: #crimea #poroshenko #constitutional #crimean_tatar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

ECHR unites claims of Ukraine vs. Russia on Crimea, Donbas into two large proceedings

PACE adopts resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Crimea

Poroshenko signs law on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

I thank indomitable Volodymyr Balukh for his letter, courage – Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints ambassadors of Ukraine to Switzerland, Denmark

Balukh declares dry hunger strike, Foreign Ministry demands Ukrainian doctors be granted access to him

Ukraine adds Russian parties to blacklist

Ukrainian people paid incredibly high price for liberation from Nazism – Poroshenko

Law on National Security creates new opportunities for military, technical cooperation of Ukraine with its allies, primarily U.S. – Poroshenko

Poroshenko urges Putin to free detained people, intensify work in Normandy format

LATEST

Putin, Trump to meet in Helsinki on July 16

Parubiy, Volker discuss security situation in Ukraine, involvement of U.S. business in GTS modernization

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Ukraine's leaders congratulate Ukrainians on Constitution Day

Kyiv reports 3 KIA, 3 WIA in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

Donbas conflicting parties promise to observe truce from July 1 - Sajdik

TCG, ORDLO confirm their commitment to comprehensive, timeless ceasefire regime beginning from July 1

Court cancels arrest of house, bank accounts and land plots of ex-Finance Minister of Ukraine Kolobov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD