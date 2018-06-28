Poroshenko asks to intensify work on amendments to Constitution regarding right of Crimean Tatars to self-determination

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko asks the Constitutional Commission to intensify work on amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine, which grant Crimean Tatars the right to self-determination as part of the Ukrainian state.

"Another important change in the Constitution is the mapping in the Constitution of Crimea ... We also ask that the Constitutional Commission to intensify its work and submit the draft as soon as possible for consideration to parliamentarians," Poroshenko said during the celebrations on the occasion of Constitution Day in Kyiv on Thursday, addressing MP from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc, chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov.

The head of state pointed out that he is a supporter of such changes. "Refat, we are together on this issue and not only this one," Poroshenko noted.