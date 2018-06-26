Facts

19:02 26.06.2018

Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

2 min read

 A photo book "World we defend" about the Russian aggression in Donbas has been presented in Kyiv to the military attachés of the states accredited in Ukraine.

The presentation, accompanied by a photo exhibition, was held at the Officers' Club in Kyiv on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"With this project, we want to convey truthful information to international and Ukrainian society about what is happening in the east of Ukraine and to show the world which the Ukrainian soldiers are defending. They are doing everything to bring the victory day closer," author of the idea, assistant to Defense Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Poltorak, Victoria Kushnir said.

According to her, this book has already been presented to the heads of defense departments of the United States, Great Britain, Lithuania, Hungary, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Latvia, Italy and many others.

The presented book contains photographs that show the assistance of Ukrainian servicemen to civilians of the region, photographs taken during military operations on the contact line in many settlements of Donbas.

The publication includes the work of military journalists and such famous Ukrainian photographers as Anatoliy Stepanov, Serhiy Takhmazov, Alina Komarova, Oleksandr Klymenko.

The electronic version of the book will be available on the website of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

Tags: #aggression #donbas #russia #photo #attache
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Never turn your back on Russia – you will be stabbed - Groysman

Russian penitentiary system recognizes Sentsov as Ukrainian national - lawyer

Two Ukrainian military men injured in Donetsk direction on Saturday - Defense ministry

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

JFO HQ reports 1 WIA amid 20 enemy attacks

World leaders join to release Ukrainian political prisoners continuing pressure on Russia – Poroshenko

Kremlin prepares fate of "Ukrainian Chechnya" for Donbas - expert

Russian-led forces mount 36 attacks on Ukraine army in Donbas in past day

Washington doesn't recognize Crimea as part of Russia - U.S. embassy in Russia

Klimkin grateful to Poland for calling on Russia to release Ukrainian political prisoners

LATEST

NSDC's decision to liberalize foreign economic activities of defense industry companies put into effect – Turchynov

Danish PM proposes bringing discussion of Nord Stream 2 project to European level

Turchynov announces initiative to lift restrictions on privatization of Ukrainian defense companies

Council of EU approves 4th MFA program worth EUR 1 bln for Ukraine

Sentsov refuses to see doctors - Moskalkova

Poroshenko signs law on creation of High Anti-Corruption Court

COE Secretary General asks Putin to release Sentsov - media

Two unknown persons in Kyiv kidnap son of diplomat, Perekhvat amber alert plan introduced

Ukraine ready for unprecedented steps to liberate hostages – SBU chief

SBU together with other agencies returns, finds 3,224 prisoners in Donbas – Hrytsak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD