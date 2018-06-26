Photo book "World we defend" about developments in Donbas presented to military attaches of foreign states in Kyiv

A photo book "World we defend" about the Russian aggression in Donbas has been presented in Kyiv to the military attachés of the states accredited in Ukraine.

The presentation, accompanied by a photo exhibition, was held at the Officers' Club in Kyiv on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

"With this project, we want to convey truthful information to international and Ukrainian society about what is happening in the east of Ukraine and to show the world which the Ukrainian soldiers are defending. They are doing everything to bring the victory day closer," author of the idea, assistant to Defense Minister of Ukraine, Stepan Poltorak, Victoria Kushnir said.

According to her, this book has already been presented to the heads of defense departments of the United States, Great Britain, Lithuania, Hungary, Sweden, Poland, Norway, Latvia, Italy and many others.

The presented book contains photographs that show the assistance of Ukrainian servicemen to civilians of the region, photographs taken during military operations on the contact line in many settlements of Donbas.

The publication includes the work of military journalists and such famous Ukrainian photographers as Anatoliy Stepanov, Serhiy Takhmazov, Alina Komarova, Oleksandr Klymenko.

The electronic version of the book will be available on the website of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.