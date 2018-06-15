SBU as part of Babchenko case detains head of another group plotting terrorist attacks in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as part of the investigation into the attempted murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, has detained Ukrainian citizen H. who headed another group plotting terrorist attacks at the instruction of the Russian security services.

Deputy Chief of the SBU's Main Investigation Department Bohdan Tyvodar said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday that a pretrial investigation had found that Boris German, a suspect in organizing Babchenko's attempted murder, on the orders of another suspect in the case, Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk, in May 2018 ensured the financing and transportation from Russia to Ukraine of a group of three Ukrainian citizens who were trained in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to commit terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

According to Tyvodar, the Ukrainians were instructed and trained by representatives of the Russian security services.

"On June 13, 2018, the SBU detained Ukrainian citizen H. who headed the abovementioned group of individuals in Rostov-on-Don and in Ukraine," he said.

According to him, a firearm and cartridges were seized from citizen H. during the search of his home.

"At present, there are sufficient grounds to suspect citizen H. of involvement in plotting terrorist attacks. He was currently detained by investigators and notified of crimes envisaged by Part 1, Article 263 (illegal handling of arms), as well as plotting a terrorist attack," Tyvodar said.