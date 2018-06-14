Facts

About 500 new-type rural health posts to start operating in Ukraine this year - Poroshenko

Up to 500 modern health posts will start operating in rural areas in Ukraine by the end of 2018, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I set an absolutely clearly task that about 500 outpatient clinics of a new type should start working in Ukrainian villages by the end of the year," Poroshenko said on Thursday at a meeting with doctors ahead of their professional holiday.

He noted that the introduction of modern health posts would help make medical care in villages accessible, qualitative and technologically modern.

The president also said that the master plan for design estimates had already been approved.

"There are no obstacles for us to finally start implementing it," Poroshenko said.

He stressed that he would not allow any delays to resolve this issue, since "every day, every week of delay is the life and health of Ukrainian citizens who live in rural areas."

