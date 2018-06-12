Kyiv files memo with ICJ, expects Russia's objection on court's jurisdiction – Zerkal

Ukraine has filed a memorandum with the International Court of Justice in the framework of the lawsuit against Russia on the violation of the International Convention on the Prohibition of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, further, the Ukrainian party expects an objection to the jurisdiction of the court, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"Evidence of a breach of international law by Russia was filed with the International Court of Justice in The Hague ... After submitting the memorandum, Russia will have the right to file its objections about the jurisdiction of the court to consider this case. Just like in Georgia vs. Russia case, the latter will take advantage of this right, and in three months we will receive these objections," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

Zerkal also added that considering the existing practice, consideration of the issue of jurisdiction will take about one year and a half.

"After that, the written and oral stage of consideration of the case will last, in general, everything will take several more years," the deputy minister said.

She clarified that while the trial is underway, Russia has the opportunity at any time to recognize the illegality of its actions and to resolve the situation.

"And if Russia continues to resist, then the responsibility of Russia as a state for international illegal actions will be established by the court." One way or another, justice will triumph," Zerkal summed up.

The deputy minister recalled that since 2014 on the territory of Ukraine illegal armed groups have committed a number of acts that are considered terrorist in accordance with the Convention on the prohibition of the financing of terrorism.

In particular, we are talking about the crash of the MH17 flight, the shelling of civilians in Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Avdiyivka, Volnovakha and terrorist acts in Kharkiv, Odesa and Kyiv."

"Russia supplied arms and coordinated the commission of these acts, which is the financing of terrorism, in accordance with the Convention. And therefore, Russia must be held accountable as a state for violating the requirements of the Convention to prevent such financing."

Also, according to Zerkal, Russia, in violation of the laws of occupation, which in itself is illegal, applies its legislation to discriminate against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea.

Earlier on this day, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin said that a memorandum on the violation by Russia of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination weighs about 90 kg, consists of 17,500 pages of text and is contained in 29 volumes.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that the submission of a memorandum to the International Court of Justice in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination was an important stage in bringing Russia to justice.

"It is very symbolic that the International Court of Justice selected June 12 – Russia Day – for the submission of a memorandum in the case of Ukraine against Russia on the violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. The provision of the memorandum in the case against Russia is an important stage in proving that the Russian Federation will be liable for all its illegal actions," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.