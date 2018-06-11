Facts

11:38 11.06.2018

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

1 min read
Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Civil Administration Pavlo Zhebrivsky has announced that he is leaving his post. On June 9 he submitted a corresponding statement to President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the president accepted it.

"On Saturday, I met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and asked him for my resignation. He accepted my statement, and the Cabinet of Ministers should consider it on Wednesday," Zhebrivsky wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

