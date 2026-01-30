Interfax-Ukraine
18:53 30.01.2026

Estonia allocates nearly EUR 400,000 for winter aid to Ukraine – MFA

Estonia, through non-governmental organizations, allocates about EUR 400,000 to support Ukrainians who suffer from lack of electricity and heating in winter, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has said.

The minister stated this on the X social network. According to him, these funds will be used to finance mobile crisis centers, as well as evacuation and transit centers. The assistance is aimed at helping people survive the cold when the temperature drops to -20°C and below.

"Thousands of families, including children and the elderly, are living in freezing conditions… without electricity and hot water. Putin is trying to use the cold and darkness as a weapon, but every generator, every repaired cable, and every euro of aid sends a clear message: Ukraine will not break," the Estonian Foreign Minister said.

Tsahkna said Estonia stands with Ukraine, helping to protect the most vulnerable citizens, maintain hope and resist Russian terror tactics against the civilian population.

Earlier, Estonia had already announced the allocation of funds to support the Ukrainian energy sector, in particular EUR 150,000 to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

