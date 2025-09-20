Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:45 20.09.2025

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

1 min read
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is not accident, but it is a systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, against NATO, he wrote on his official Telegram channel on Friday, September 19.

“Russian military aircraft once again violated NATO airspace—this time over Estonia. Outrageous. Russia’s destabilizing activity is expanding into new countries and directions. They use every tool: from interference in political processes, as in Romania and Moldova, to violations of airspace, as in Poland, Romania, and now Estonia,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding that these are not accidents.

“This is a systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, against NATO, against the West. And it requires a systemic response. Strong action must be taken—both collectively and individually by each nation. Russia must feel increasing pain from the world’s pressure, first and foremost through its economy, and that is best ensured by sanctions. At the same time, Russia’s war losses must continue to rise, which is best achieved by a strong Ukrainian army,” Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #military_aircraft #russian #estonia #airspace

MORE ABOUT

13:53 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

Zelenskyy says Trump's decisive moves could push some European states to abandon Russian energy

09:10 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 930 people, 122 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

09:08 18.09.2025
Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

Russian invaders lose 160 people on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

17:56 17.09.2025
Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

18:43 12.09.2025
Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

15:14 12.09.2025
Significantly more ties between countries at community level needed to limit Russia's influence – Zelenskyy

Significantly more ties between countries at community level needed to limit Russia's influence – Zelenskyy

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

11:28 01.09.2025
Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

Ghosts unit destroys 2 Russian Mi-8s near Simferopol, enemy ship near Crimea

17:42 27.08.2025
Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

12:46 26.08.2025
Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

HOT NEWS

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

Ukrainian Forces control about 330 km in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy plans to meet Trump during U.N. General Assembly

LATEST

Zelenskyy: We are allocating extra funds for drones to every battalion

Zelenskyy: Fair to talk about joint solutions with other states for shooting down drones over Ukraine

Ukraine wants to bring back 1,000 people from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: No one is considering 'Korean' or any other model to end war

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy announces creation of Separate Assault Troops

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on several oil-industry facilities on Russian territory

One person killed, 5 others injured in Russian shelling of Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting at Russian strike sites in Ukrainian cities of Dnipro, Mykolaiv

Air defenses neutralizes 583 of 619 aerial targets overnight, hits recorded at 10 locations

AD
AD