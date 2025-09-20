Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is not accident, but it is a systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, against NATO, he wrote on his official Telegram channel on Friday, September 19.

“Russian military aircraft once again violated NATO airspace—this time over Estonia. Outrageous. Russia’s destabilizing activity is expanding into new countries and directions. They use every tool: from interference in political processes, as in Romania and Moldova, to violations of airspace, as in Poland, Romania, and now Estonia,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding that these are not accidents.

“This is a systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, against NATO, against the West. And it requires a systemic response. Strong action must be taken—both collectively and individually by each nation. Russia must feel increasing pain from the world’s pressure, first and foremost through its economy, and that is best ensured by sanctions. At the same time, Russia’s war losses must continue to rise, which is best achieved by a strong Ukrainian army,” Zelenskyy said.