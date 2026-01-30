Future Dutch PM rules out talks with Putin, declares support for Ukraine – media

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RobJetten

Dutch Prime Minister-designate Rob Yetten, whose D66 party struck a minority coalition deal to form a government this week, has said he opposes any such moves and has vowed his new government will continue to support Kyiv, The Guardian reports.

The 38-year-old politician said he would not negotiate with Moscow because there was currently “no indication” that Russia wanted to end the war in Ukraine. "And as long as the aggression continues, we will continue to support the Ukrainian people," he added.

He also said Europeans should "discuss much more actively what Europe can do for itself" and stop looking to the United States under Donald Trump.