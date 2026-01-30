Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:57 30.01.2026

Future Dutch PM rules out talks with Putin, declares support for Ukraine – media

1 min read
Future Dutch PM rules out talks with Putin, declares support for Ukraine – media
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RobJetten

Dutch Prime Minister-designate Rob Yetten, whose D66 party struck a minority coalition deal to form a government this week, has said he opposes any such moves and has vowed his new government will continue to support Kyiv, The Guardian reports.

The 38-year-old politician said he would not negotiate with Moscow because there was currently “no indication” that Russia wanted to end the war in Ukraine. "And as long as the aggression continues, we will continue to support the Ukrainian people," he added.

He also said Europeans should "discuss much more actively what Europe can do for itself" and stop looking to the United States under Donald Trump.

Tags: #yetten

HOT NEWS

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Info about occupation of Ternovate and Richne villages in Zaporizhia region untrue – Voloshin

Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

LATEST

Kyiv receives gas stoves, cylinders, heating pads from German Life Bridge Ukraine

Syrsky, frontline commanders meeting: Enemy building up reserves, intensifying offensive actions

Payments to be automatically recalculated if homes lack heat or water – govt resolution

Zelenskyy instructs PM to prevent charges for heating not provided to consumers

Zelenskyy: USA discussing energy truce for week, countdown starts tonight

Trump: Russia-Ukraine talks can bring results even without participation of Witkoff, Kushner

Russians hit gas infrastructure in Donetsk region with air bomb today – Zelenskyy

Military personnel have saved over UAH 120.5 mln on discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations since Dec 2024

Estonia allocates nearly EUR 400,000 for winter aid to Ukraine – MFA

Chair of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls for continued IAEA missions at substations critical to NPP safety

AD
AD