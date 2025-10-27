Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:53 27.10.2025

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

1 min read
Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who is visiting Kyiv.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he stated this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha, on Monday.

"I want to reiterate some of the principles we rely on, because these principles are the cornerstone of our future, our shared future. You can rest assured that Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering. And we will never, under any circumstances, recognize border changes achieved by force," the minister stated.

He also added that Estonia will adhere to its commitment to provide military support to Ukraine at a level of 0.25% of GDP.

"We have increased our financial commitments to Ukraine, and we will continue to do so," the foreign minister assured.

Tags: #tsahkna #estonia

MORE ABOUT

13:33 27.10.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

12:03 27.10.2025
Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

15:11 07.10.2025
Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

20:31 20.08.2025
Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

Ukrainian, Estonian PMs agree on meeting

19:12 11.08.2025
Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

Ukrainian and Estonian FMs discuss importance of European unity for global stability

20:46 03.07.2025
Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

16:44 21.06.2025
Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

HOT NEWS

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Sybiha confirms Witkoff's invitation to Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Special Operations Forces destroy frontline fuel and oil depots belonging to occupiers

Ukraine Investment Framework okays launching 11 projects in various sectors

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Ukrainian ministry begins drafting concept for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day: Thank you to everyone who continues to teach it

AD
AD