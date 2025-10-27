Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering, said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who is visiting Kyiv.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he stated this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andriy Sybiha, on Monday.

"I want to reiterate some of the principles we rely on, because these principles are the cornerstone of our future, our shared future. You can rest assured that Estonia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering. And we will never, under any circumstances, recognize border changes achieved by force," the minister stated.

He also added that Estonia will adhere to its commitment to provide military support to Ukraine at a level of 0.25% of GDP.

"We have increased our financial commitments to Ukraine, and we will continue to do so," the foreign minister assured.