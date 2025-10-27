Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, who is on a visit to Kyiv, announced a new tranche of financial aid to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made the announcement during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha on Monday.

Tsahkna stressed that Russia continues to carry out brutal attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population, which he said is beyond any justification.

According to him, Estonia has already provided around EUR 700,000 in assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector.

"This time, it’s EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine’s energy system and the Energy Support Fund," Tsahkna said.

In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Estonia for its assistance, noting that it helps stabilize the situation at the start of the heating season. He expressed hope that this support would continue.

Sybiha also praised the support provided by the Estonian government and the Estonian Centre for International Development (EstDev) in Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts, particularly in Zhytomyr region.