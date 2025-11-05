Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur on the JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) field, thanked for the offer to allocate EUR 3 million for the purchase and support of Starlink satellite communication systems.

Shmyhal said on X that the ministers also discussed strengthening air defense, drone production, and the creation of joint defense enterprises.

"We appreciate Estonia’s participation in PURL. Ukraine is also ready to join the implementation of projects within the framework of SAFE, which will contribute to the mutual development of our defense industries," Shmyhal noted.

The ministers also spoke about the training of Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of Operation Legio.

"I am grateful for Estonia’s offer to allocate UAH 3 million for the purchase and support of Starlink satellite communication systems. We continue to insist on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets - the aggressor must pay. Thank you to Estonia for its resolute support for Ukrainians in this war," Shmyhal said.