Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 05.11.2025

Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

1 min read
Estonia plans to allocate EUR 3 mln for Starlink systems for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, during a meeting with Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur on the JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) field, thanked for the offer to allocate EUR 3 million for the purchase and support of Starlink satellite communication systems.

Shmyhal said on X that the ministers also discussed strengthening air defense, drone production, and the creation of joint defense enterprises.

"We appreciate Estonia’s participation in PURL. Ukraine is also ready to join the implementation of projects within the framework of SAFE, which will contribute to the mutual development of our defense industries," Shmyhal noted.

The ministers also spoke about the training of Ukrainian soldiers within the framework of Operation Legio.

"I am grateful for Estonia’s offer to allocate UAH 3 million for the purchase and support of Starlink satellite communication systems. We continue to insist on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets - the aggressor must pay. Thank you to Estonia for its resolute support for Ukrainians in this war," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #starlink #estonia

MORE ABOUT

16:53 27.10.2025
Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

13:33 27.10.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

12:03 27.10.2025
Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

13:39 15.10.2025
Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

Kyivstar, Mastercard plan to test Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology in payment infrastructure

15:11 07.10.2025
Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

09:34 30.09.2025
Poland continues to finance Starlink terminals in Ukraine

Poland continues to finance Starlink terminals in Ukraine

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

09:19 15.09.2025
Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Invaders seize 23 sq km in one day, mostly in Kharkiv's Milove district; 3 sq km liberated - DeepState

First underground school opens in Sumy region

Housing loss claims now open in Ukraine's intl damages register

EUR1.2 bln received from Denmark, EUR500 mln more coming by year-end

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Russian strikes hit energy facilities across three regions, knock out power

PM Svyrydenko unveils new programs under winter support package

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream sabotage on hunger strike in Italian prison – Ombudsman

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russians attack Novhorod-Siversky in Chernihiv region

AD
AD