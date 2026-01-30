Zelenskyy: I publicly invite Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come

A meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow is impossible; it would be the same as meeting him in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that he publicly invites Putin to Kyiv if he decides to come.

"Of course, it’s impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It’s the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv; let him come. I’ll publicly invite him, if he decides to, of course," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.

He emphasized that Ukraine is serious about ending the war.

"I said that any realistic format for a leaders’ meeting is suitable. I don’t know what result it will yield. But at least it will be more than what’s happening today," the head of state emphasized.

He added that Ukraine also always advocates for Europeans to be involved in the process, but is not sure that the other two sides will support this format specifically for a meeting of leaders.

"Not about security guarantees, for example, but specifically on particularly complex issues. I’ve always said: I’m ready for any format that works after the war ends. But in Moscow and Belarus, this is simply impossible, and it’s perfectly clear why – because these are the states, one of which is the aggressor, which started and is waging a war against us, killing us, and the other country is its partner in these actions," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported, Russian media outlets on Thursday reported statements by Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, regarding Moscow as the location of a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

"We’re currently talking about Moscow," Peskov said, responding to a question about Russia’s willingness to meet with Zelenskyy in the UAE.

Peskov noted that "eventual considerations are inappropriate" when it comes to organizing a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.