15:20 30.01.2026

Rada energy panel summons Energy Ministry leaders, schedules Klitschko meeting

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities plans to invite the head of the Ministry of Energy and his deputies to its next meeting.

This was discussed at the meeting of the Energy Committee on Friday, which was broadcast online.

"The plan is: for the Minister of Energy to come and introduce us to all the deputies. We know him, and we need to get acquainted with the deputies. And we need to do this in person, not online," said Andriy Herus, chairman of the Energy Committee.

According to him, there is also an idea to hold a joint meeting with Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

"The only thing is that the city hall sent a message that they are very busy right now. They asked for a week to complete the launch of the heat. And then we will analyze together what needs to be changed, what to do so that the risks are lower next winter," Herus said.

He added that it would be possible to meet with the Ministry of Energy team at the next meeting during the plenary week on Wednesday (February 11 – ER), and on Thursday to have an on-site meeting with the Kyiv City Hall at one of the capital's facilities.

Herus also supported the proposal to meet at the committee with the new supervisory board of Energoatom, the formation of which was completed on January 28.

Currently, the deputy heads of the Ministry of Energy are Artem Nekrasov, Mykola Kolisnyk, Oleksandr Viazovchenko, who held these positions before the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as Minister on January 14, as well as Valentyna Moskalenko and Anatoliy Kutsevol, who were already appointed under him. The Ministry of Energy also has a new state secretary, who became Maksym Malashkin, who held the corresponding position in the Ministry of Defense.

ENERGYREFORM sources close to the Ministry of Energy note that there are still new appointments to be made. In particular, Kolisnyk, who is allegedly being transferred to Naftogaz of Ukraine, may be replaced by former head of the State Geological Survey of Ukraine Roman Opimakh. In addition, it is planned to appoint him to the position of Deputy Minister for Digitalization, but it is not yet known for certain whose place he is applying for.

Tags: #klitschko #ministry_of_energy

