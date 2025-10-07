Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 07.10.2025

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

2 min read
Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

The Estonian company Milrem Robotics will provide Ukraine with more than 150 THeMIS combat unmanned platforms. The project is financed and coordinated by the Netherlands.

"Milrem Robotics - a leading global developer of robotics and autonomous systems - will supply Ukraine with more than 150 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) as part of a charitable program financed and coordinated by the Netherlands. A significant part of these vehicles will be assembled and delivered in cooperation with VDL Defentec," the company's website says.

According to the information, the deliveries will be carried out by Milrem Robotics Netherlands in close cooperation with VDL Defentec, which is creating a special final assembly line at its factory in Born. The assembly line design is designed with scalability in mind, which will allow for increased production and delivery volumes in accordance with future needs.

“We are honored to lead this project in partnership with the Netherlands and VDL. The THeMIS platform has already proven its value in combat conditions, and we believe that this contribution will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities,” said Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.

Milrem Robotics will conduct comprehensive training of Ukrainian operators and support personnel to ensure the effective use and maintenance of the equipment in the field.

The new units will complement the 15 THeMIS vehicles already in operation in Ukraine and since 2022 have proven their effectiveness on the battlefield.

THeMIS is a highly adaptable unmanned vehicle platform designed to support infantry troops, logistics, reconnaissance and combat missions. It is currently part of robotics programs or in use in 19 countries, making it the most widely used unmanned vehicle in its class.

Tags: #estonia #robots

