Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:49 30.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Dutch PM discuss diplomatic track, Ukraine's support

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, during which the parties discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace and further support for Ukraine.

"Due to the Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, and the prolonged extreme cold, Ukrainians are facing unprecedented hardship. Every day, I am impressed by their fighting spirit and perseverance. I have reiterated to President Zelenskyy that the Netherlands stands firmly with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Ukraine has shown in every respect that it is willing to negotiate peace. It is now up to Russia to show the same willingness. Not attacking Kyiv for a week would be a small step in the right direction, but attacks on civilian targets in other cities must also cease immediately," Schoof said on the X social network on Friday.

