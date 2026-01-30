Euroformat plant in Ukraine increases elevator production by 20% in 2025

In 2025, the Euroformat plant increased elevator production by 20% compared to 2024, primarily due to state programs supporting national manufacturers, said Ihor Tkachenko, CEO of the Euroformat Elevators group of companies.

"We view the program to compensate 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment under the 'Made in Ukraine' initiative, as well as the introduction of a requirement for a minimum localization share for goods participating in public procurement, as effective tools to support national production," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tkachenko did not disclose the number of elevators produced by the plant, citing the wartime context, but noted that every tenth elevator installed over the year was a Euroformat elevator, and among elevators that meet current construction requirements, every third one was produced by Euroformat. This is because imported elevators supplied under one-off deliveries often have serious deviations from standards and requirements.

Describing the Ukrainian elevator market in recent years, Tkachenko said it had previously been characterized by a large volume of imports, often in the form of one-off contracts for small batches.

"In 2022, out of 80 companies that imported elevators, 46 brought in no more than 10 units, and 38 imported no more than five units. Most of these suppliers (76%) imported elevators from Turkey and China. The situation became even more complicated in 2023: elevators were imported by as many as 97 companies, all from Turkey. At the same time, most importers were unable to provide proper warranty service, technical support, or regular supplies of spare parts," he said.

Tkachenko added that expectations from the support programs have generally been met: growth in the production of Ukrainian elevators in 2025 by approximately 25% and an increase in their share of the domestic market to around 40% demonstrate the effectiveness of these mechanisms.

"At the same time, imports still account for more than half of the market, which means there is significant potential for further growth in the coming years," the CEO said.

According to him, national manufacturers have unused production capacity: the combined capacity of Ukrainian enterprises allows for the production of up to about 5,000 elevators per year, but actual capacity utilization remains significantly lower.

"In particular, at the Euroformat plant in 2025, capacity utilization was around 35%. This is still lower than before 2022, but we see positive momentum," Tkachenko said.

At the same time, he said, when an elevator is manufactured in Ukraine, it creates manufacturer responsibility for the entire life cycle of the equipment — from installation to service over decades. "For the end consumer, this means less downtime, faster restoration of elevator operation, higher safety, and predictable operating costs," Tkachenko said.

He also said that alongside production activities, the company invested in its production base: new laser cutting and welding sections were launched, the range of accessibility lifts was expanded, and dozens of design improvements were implemented in elevator equipment.

"It is important that this is not a one-time increase, but the formation of a stable production cycle, with planning, predictable volumes, and the development of service infrastructure," Tkachenko said.

According to him, investments in production modernization in 2025 exceeded UAH 12 million, without attracting grants, whereas in 2024, about 60% of the UAH 25 million invested consisted of grant assistance.

Among the landmark projects implemented in 2025, Tkachenko named two projects for the manufacture and installation of hospital elevators in medical institutions. In one case, work was carried out in a building that is an architectural monument, and an exclusive elevator with custom cabin dimensions was developed. Additional testing was conducted before it was commissioned. In the other project, the company worked on the order from project development through commissioning.

"These cases confirm that a national manufacturer is capable of meeting complex, customized, and inclusive needs of Ukrainian medical institutions," Tkachenko said.

As reported with reference to Dmytro Kysylevsky, Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development, Ukrainian elevator manufacturers increased production volumes by 25% in 2025, while their share of the domestic market rose to 40% from 30%.

According to the lawmaker, participation in the program compensating 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment requires a localization level of at least 40%. All leading Ukrainian elevator manufacturers meet these requirements; in particular, elevators produced by the Euroformat plant have a localization level of 60%.

The Euroformat group of companies has been operating in the Ukrainian market for more than 18 years. It specializes in manufacturing products and providing services for residential and commercial construction. The plant's core business is the production of elevator equipment. The company operates Ukraine's only and Eastern Europe's largest 40-meter test tower with two shafts. It exports its products to Poland, where it has a representative office.