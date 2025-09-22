Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:24 22.09.2025

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

2 min read
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the best way to prevent a bigger war in Europe is to strengthen support for Ukraine.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council convened by Estonia after Russian military aircraft invaded its airspace, Sybiha noted that today's meeting comes just ten days after Poland convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after the invasion of Russian drones.

"What's next? What other emergency meetings will we have to hold in the coming weeks? Which country will be the next country dealing with Russian provocations? None of these developments were accidental... A country occupying a permanent seat on this Council is destroying the international peace and security it is supposed to maintain. The logic is simple. Russia escalates to force everyone to play by its rules. It wants to impose the law of the jungle upon everyone: might makes right. Our goal is the opposite. We must make Russia play by our rules... They are called the UN Charter," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said "political actions should be backed up by strong practical steps," since "weak or late responses will only encourage [Russia's] further aggression."

"Europe is not at war with Russia. But Russia is at war with Europe. And the only way to save peace is to respond with strength and unity. The best way to prevent a larger war in Europe is to increase support for Ukraine. If you help us end this war sooner with respect for the UN Charter, Russia will not expand it to other nations," Sybiha said.

He confirmed Ukraine's readiness to integrate air defense with European countries.

"Ukraine is the only country in the world countering regular massive air attacks of more than half a thousand drones and missiles. We are ready to share experience and join forces. An integrated European air defense system, combining intelligence, early warning and active interception, is essential... Other elements of a strong response include the destructive pressure of sanctions and powerful deterrent measures for Ukraine. The Russian military machine can only be stopped by force, not weakness," the minister said.

At the end of his speech, Sybiha once again emphasized that aggression against any European country threatens the security of all. "Only joint action can prevent escalation and preserve peace in Europe," he said.

