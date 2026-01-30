Interfax-Ukraine
19:03 30.01.2026

Military personnel have saved over UAH 120.5 mln on discounts at Ukrnafta gas stations since Dec 2024

Ukrnafta became the first fuel partner to support the "Pluses" loyalty program in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Army+ mobile application in December 2024.

"Since then, military personnel have been able to save more than 120.5 million hryvnias at our gas stations," JSC Ukrnafta reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

Specifically, as of the end of January 2026, service members purchased 36.5 million liters of fuel at Ukrnafta stations with discounts, saving UAH 99.6 million. An additional nearly UAH 21 million was saved on café products and goods in Ukrnafta station shops.

"For us, it is important that those who defend the country feel support at every step. That is why Ukraine's largest gas station network, Ukrnafta, offers special conditions for military personnel," the company said.

Currently, Ukrnafta provides service members with discounts of UAH 3 per liter on gasoline and diesel, provided refueling does not exceed 200 liters per month, and UAH 0.5 per liter on liquefied gas (up to 200 liters per month).

In addition, military personnel receive a 30% discount on café products and a 10% discount on store goods (excluding alcohol, tobacco, and promotional items, up to UAH 2,000 per month).

As reported, Ukrnafta posted a net profit of UAH 5.2 billion for the first half of 2025, and UAH 16.38 billion for the full year 2024.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates the country's largest national fueling-station network under the UKRNAFTA brand. In 2024 the company took management of Glusco assets, and in 2025 it completed the acquisition of Shell's network in Ukraine. In total it operates 663 filling stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and modernize the format of its service stations. Since February 2023 it has issued its own fuel vouchers and NAFTACard cards, distributed to legal entities and individuals via Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022 the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office decided to transfer to the state the corporate rights of the company that previously belonged to private owners; those rights are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.

