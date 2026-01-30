Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:16 30.01.2026

Chair of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate calls for continued IAEA missions at substations critical to NPP safety

Photo: https://t.me/snriugovua

Oleh Korikov, Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, has emphasized the need to continue International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) missions at electrical substations critical to the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) and called on international partners to further support the work of the agency's experts. The Inspectorate reported this on its Facebook page on Friday.

"Damage to and destruction of energy facilities not only lead to electricity shortages, but also create major threats to nuclear and radiation safety at NPP industrial sites. Such criminal actions by the Russian Federation may result in tragic consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for many countries in Europe and around the world," Korikov said during an online meeting with heads and representatives of national nuclear regulators from leading countries worldwide.

The Inspectorate said that Russian attacks on substations critical to the safe operation of NPPs pose significant threats to nuclear and radiation safety.

As Korikov said, Russia is attempting to create a nationwide blackout in Ukraine by launching missile strikes and drone attacks on facilities of the Ukrainian power system, in particular substations that ensure the transmission of electricity generated by NPPs to end consumers. At the same time, one of the mandatory conditions for the safe operation of nuclear installations is the availability of a reliable connection to the power grid and a backup capability to supply electricity for the plant's own needs.

"During the missions, IAEA specialists assess and document damage sustained by substations as a result of Russian attacks, evaluate restoration measures and the throughput capacity of substations in their current condition, as well as the impact on the safe operation of NPPs in Ukraine," the head of the nuclear regulator explained.

Korikov also provided information on the status of the implementation of temporary urgent measures aimed at mitigating negative consequences for the New Safe Confinement (NSC) of the Shelter object, which was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack on February 14, 2025. In particular, he reported on the implementation by the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP of the relevant technical solution, the temporary sealing of the opening in the outer cladding of the NSC Arch at the point of the drone strike to reduce the negative impact of precipitation ingress.

