18:15 30.01.2026

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid

Ukrainian, Dutch FMs discuss military, energy aid
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel and discussed military and energy assistance, as well as promoting the establishment of a Special Tribunal to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine.

"I had a productive call with my Dutch colleague David van Weel just after the presentation of the coalition agreement. Grateful for the strong wording reaffirming steadfast support for Ukraine, including EUR 3 billion in annual military assistance until 2029 as well as the readiness to support Ukraine on its path toward EU and NATO membership," he said on the X social network.

Sybiha briefed his colleague about the security situation in Ukraine and expressed gratitude for the recent energy assistance package.

"We exchanged views on our bilateral dialogue and paid special attention to advancing the establishment of a Special Tribunal to ensure accountability for the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

