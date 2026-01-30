Implementation of energy-autonomous systems in residential projects in Ukraine increases price per sq m by 10–15% – experts

The implementation of energy-autonomous systems and similar engineering solutions in residential projects increases the price per square meter by approximately 10–15%, but is gradually becoming a market standard, believes Oleksiy Koval, Project Manager at Perfect Group.

"Of course, energy-autonomous systems affect costs. According to our estimates, the installation of generators, additional engineering solutions, and safety measures can add approximately 10–15% to the price per square meter, depending on the scale and class of the project," the expert told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Koval, the introduction of energy-autonomous engineering solutions in residential projects is now perceived by the market as a new quality standard, which is why developers consider such investments justified.

"For buyers, it is important that building systems function during power outages, and we consider these investments necessary and justified," he said.

A similar opinion was expressed by Iryna Mikhaleva, Marketing & Communications Advisor at Alliance Novobud, who noted that additional power supply systems in residential projects are becoming not an option, but part of the standard.

"Additional backup power systems and engineering reinforcements do indeed increase developers' costs. The final calculation of the impact on the price per square meter depends on system capacity, the volume of critical consumers, and the configuration of the complex, and is therefore assessed individually for each project," she explained.

According to the press service of the Kovalska Group, the developer is considering all possible options for independent power supply systems with an optimal balance of cost and efficiency, as they can increase the price per square meter of housing by $30–100.

"According to our calculations, depending on the effective area of the project, the implementation of independent power supply systems may lead to an increase in real estate prices by $30–100 per square meter," the press service said.

Greenville also emphasized the need to maintain a balance between the functionality of engineering solutions in housing and an optimal price for buyers. New energy-independent technological solutions are integrated into projects only when justified.

"The introduction of such systems and technologies certainly affects the final price per square meter to some extent. At the same time, we select solutions exclusively based on their feasibility and real benefits for residents. In the long term, this increases comfort, reliability, and reduces operating costs," said Natalia Dubyk, Head of Kyiv Projects at Greenville.

There is also another approach to the financial aspect of ensuring energy autonomy in housing. In the S1 VDNH project by Standard One, the company offers an option of monthly payment for the operation of water pumps to ensure cold and hot water supply during power outages. This format is relevant for already completed housing.

"The implemented solution is not excessively expensive: the costs of its operation are distributed among tenants and are optional in nature. On average, such an additional payment amounts to about UAH 400–500 per month. At the same time, we do not receive active feedback from residents regarding the operation of the systems, either positive or negative, which, in our company's assessment, indicates their stable and proper operation," said Standard One co-owner Oleksandr Ovcharenko.

As KAN Development told the agency, for new phases of residential complexes, design solutions for energy independence are incorporated at the construction stage. At the same time, in completed and occupied buildings, projects to implement energy-autonomous systems are carried out by the management company together with residents.

"The backup power project in the Fayna Town residential complex is a unique experience for Ukraine on such a scale. Thirty-one inverter rooms, full coverage of all buildings in the complex, all of this was made possible thanks to the initiative and unity of residents in partnership with the management company," the company said.

Thus, one of the residents of the complex took on coordination of the project: maintaining an information channel for neighbors and engaging experts. For its part, the management company provided organizational, financial, and logistical support: conducted a residents' survey, opened a separate account to collect funds, organized the selection of contractors, procurement of equipment, and construction of premises in compliance with fire safety standards.

"This is an example of how the joint efforts of residents and a management company can solve tasks that once seemed unrealistic. The project continues to develop: plans are already being made to expand the system and increase its autonomy," KAN Development said.