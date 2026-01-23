Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:08 23.01.2026

Ukraine, Russia, USA talks kicked off in Abu Dhabi – media

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have begun in Abu Dhabi, a Sky News correspondent reports.

“Peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi have already started, our correspondent Sally Lockwood reports. The negotiations are supposed to become the first direct trilateral peace talks since the start of Russia's war. We do not yet know if the Ukrainians and Russians are in the same room, however,” the broadcaster informs.

Earlier, presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn reported that the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi would begin on Friday evening.

