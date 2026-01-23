Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 23.01.2026

Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS

1 min read
Fedorov, Chargé d'Affaires Davis discuss use of Patriot, HIMARS
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported on a meeting with Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, during which the parties discussed organizing joint analytics on the use of American Patriot, HIMARS and other systems, based on data from the battlefield.

"This will allow us to jointly develop these systems and make them even more effective," Fedorov said in Telegram on Friday following the meeting.

The parties also discussed "another priority – laser-guided artillery shells, which significantly increase the accuracy and depth of damage." "We count on U.S. support in this matter," the minister said.

Fedorov reported on the work to ensure that the Americans could directly test Ukrainian drones within the framework of the Drone Deal "without unnecessary bureaucracy."

"He spoke about the work with partners on the continuation of PURL and another American mechanism – JumpStart, which ensures long-term supply of critical weapons manufactured in the United States. To protect the sky, it is important to have a clear forecast of air defense missile supplies for this year as soon as possible and to build reliable supplies for years to come," the head of the department said.

Tags: #ministry_defense #usa

