15:29 24.01.2026

Talks between Ukraine, USA and Russia in Abu Dhabi over – spokeswoman for NSDC Secretary

Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reported on the completion of two-day talks between the Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

“Talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded,” Davityan told reporters.

Ukrainian presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently speaking with members of the Ukrainian delegation. “The president is now talking with the delegation,” he told reporters.

Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that U.S. delegation members Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner are scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Saturday.

"Shosh Bedrosian, a spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office, confirmed the meeting while declining to provide a specific time. She didn’t immediately offer details on the agenda. Generally, Israeli leaders conduct official weekend duties after the Jewish sabbath ends on Saturday evening. The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem had no immediate comment on the meeting, which was earlier reported by Israeli media," the publication wrote.

As reported, representatives of Ukraine, the United States and the Russian Federation began trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi (the capital of the United Arab Emirates) on Friday morning.

