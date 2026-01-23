Zelenskyy in Davos agrees with Trump on package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump he agreed on a package of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot.

"We talked yesterday with President Trump... I talked with President Trump for an hour. And I received, I won't say how many, PAC-3 missiles for Patriot. I know how many of these missiles, this package, how many times Ukraine will withstand ballistic strikes," Zelenskyy said at the second National Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday.

He said he spoke with Trump about global matters, but besides that, we resolved the issue "which exactly, very clearly answers why I went there."

"If I meet with someone, I have to bring something to Ukraine. This is the only approach during war. There simply cannot be another," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on January 22, U.S. President Donald Trump called the meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Davos good.