Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:47 22.01.2026

At trilateral meeting on Ukraine, USA to be represented by Witkoff, Kushner – media

1 min read
At the meeting between the United States, Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, the American side will be represented by negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the Axios portal reported on Thursday.

"Trilateral negotiations on U.S. peace plan for Ukraine to start in Abu Dhabi tomorrow: USA – Witkoff and Kushner," Barak Ravid, a journalist, wrote on social media platform X that, according to his information, Russia will be represented by the Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, and the "head of military intelligence."

On the Ukrainian side, Ravid reported, participants will include Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, and National Security Council Chair Rustem Umerov.

