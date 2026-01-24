Talks in Abu Dhabi constructive, next meetings may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Participants in the Ukrainian-American-Russian talks in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates) discussed possible parameters for ending the war and security monitoring by the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following the report of the Ukrainian delegation after the talks ended on Saturday.

"The meetings in the UAE have concluded. And this was the first format of this kind in quite some time: two days of trilateral meetings. A lot was discussed, and it is important that the conversations were constructive… The central focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war. I highly value the understanding of the need for American monitoring and oversight of the process of ending the war and ensuring genuine security," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.