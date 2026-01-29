Interfax-Ukraine
09:34 29.01.2026

Ukrainian govt approves decision on state support for homeowners associations, businesses – PM

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday approved a decision to provide state assistance to homeowners associations, housing and service cooperatives, and managers of apartment buildings for the purchase of energy equipment, and also expanded the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program for businesses, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We held an energy-focused Cabinet meeting and adopted an additional package of decisions to support people and businesses amid constrained energy supply. We are launching SvitloDim, a support program for apartment buildings to ensure autonomous power supply during prolonged outages," she wrote on Telegram.

Svyrydenko said that on Wednesday the Cabinet approved a decision to provide state assistance ranging from UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 for homeowners associations, housing and service cooperatives, and managers of apartment buildings of any form of ownership to purchase generators, batteries, inverters, and other energy equipment.

"Homeowners associations and building managers can apply online via Diia. A commission under the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development reviews and approves applications. The funds must be used within 45 days," the prime minister said.

According to her, the program will operate in communities experiencing an emergency situation in the energy sector, starting with the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region. The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development will additionally announce the start of applications under the program.

Svyrydenko also reported that the Cabinet expanded the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program to enhance business energy resilience.

"The loan limit for energy efficiency and energy independence projects has been increased from UAH 150 million to UAH 250 million. Cogeneration units have been added to the list of equipment eligible for financing," the prime minister said.

According to her, businesses will be able to attract more funds to install distributed generation and restore capacity.

