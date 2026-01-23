Svyrydenko and Sybiha discuss with diplomatic corps mobilization of additional energy and military aid for Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko have held a coordination meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and consuls.

“The key priority is mobilizing additional energy and military assistance for Ukraine to withstand this winter,” Sybiha said on X.

He noted that due to massive Russian attacks on our civilian infrastructure, which bear all the hallmarks of genocide, the situation is critical. According to our intelligence services, the Russians are preparing new attacks. Emergency power outages are in effect across the country. In some regions, people have been without electricity, heating, and water for up to two days.

“Therefore, Ukraine’s diplomatic corps is mobilizing all possible international support — from governments and international organizations to civil society. To mobilize support from private citizens and civil societies around the world, we have launched the fundraising campaign WarmthForUkraine,” Sybiha emphasized.

In addition, the diplomatic corps is working on military assistance, primarily air defense systems and missiles, to protect Ukrainian skies from Russian terrorism.