Ukraine neutralizes 84 of 105 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 7 locations

Ukraine neutralized 84 of 105 enemy UAVs overnight, with hits recorded at seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types in the north, south, center and east of the country," the report said.

In total, on the night of January 29 (from 18:00 on January 28), the enemy attacked 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 70 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Some 18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace, the Air Force added.