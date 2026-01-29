Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:06 29.01.2026

DTEK asks residents of Kyiv neighborhood not to obstruct emergency crews

2 min read
DTEK asks residents of Kyiv neighborhood not to obstruct emergency crews

DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks has appealed to residents of the Vygurivshchyna-Troyeshchyna residential area in the capital with a request not to hinder the work of repair crews by holding rallies or blocking roads.

"Attention residents of Troieshchyna. We understand the critical situation the district is currently in. And we are doing everything possible to ensure that you have electricity for as long as possible. However, due to the lack of centralized heating, electrical networks constantly fail due to overload. They are not designed for the constant use of heaters and powerful appliances at the same time. In the last week alone, 26 accidents have occurred at substations in the district, underground cables are constantly burning out," the company said in a message on its Facebook page.

It is noted that all efforts are now being directed as a priority to eliminate accidents and restore electricity, power engineers are working around the clock and without rest.

"We urge you not to hinder the work of the brigades. Rallies or road closures do not help and do not speed up repairs. On the contrary, they hinder work, speed of movement and prevent the ability to react faster. Energy professionals appeal to residents of Troyeschyna and all Kyiv residents - use powerful devices in turn. Now this is critically important for providing light," DTEK said.

Tags: #dtek

MORE ABOUT

13:24 26.01.2026
DTEK returns to hourly outage schedules in Kyiv region

DTEK returns to hourly outage schedules in Kyiv region

13:12 24.01.2026
Ukraine needs energy ceasefire, as humanitarian catastrophe looming – DTEK CEO in Davos

Ukraine needs energy ceasefire, as humanitarian catastrophe looming – DTEK CEO in Davos

10:43 19.01.2026
Russia attacks energy infrastructure of Odesa region, almost 31,000 families without electricity - DTEK

Russia attacks energy infrastructure of Odesa region, almost 31,000 families without electricity - DTEK

10:47 12.01.2026
Russian attack leaves 33,500 families in Odesa region without electricity – DTEK

Russian attack leaves 33,500 families in Odesa region without electricity – DTEK

13:36 08.01.2026
Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

16:50 29.12.2025
Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

Power restoration for over 9,000 Vyshgorod district consumers to take more time after Saturday’s attack – DTEK

11:31 23.12.2025
Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

Russian air attacks target DTEK TPPs, cause damage

12:03 22.12.2025
Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

Russia attacks in Odesa region cause significant damage - DTEK

20:22 28.11.2025
Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

13:29 10.11.2025
DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

DTEK TPPs attacked by 5-6 ballistic missiles recently – CEO

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

EBA calls for preserving existing constraints financing mechanism in energy sector

Some 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat – KCSA

Russia attacks for 4 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight – SES

Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security, State Labor Service sign cooperation memo to de-shadow labor market

Russia's spy caught plotting strike on Ukraine's Sea Baby drones

610,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv - Shmyhal

General Staff reports 109 clashes on Jan 28

Ukraine's accession to EU by Jan 1, 2027 impossible – German Chancellor Merz

Ukrainian govt approves decision on state support for homeowners associations, businesses – PM

Ukraine neutralizes 84 of 105 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 7 locations

AD
AD