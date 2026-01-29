DTEK asks residents of Kyiv neighborhood not to obstruct emergency crews

DTEK Kyiv Electric Networks has appealed to residents of the Vygurivshchyna-Troyeshchyna residential area in the capital with a request not to hinder the work of repair crews by holding rallies or blocking roads.

"Attention residents of Troieshchyna. We understand the critical situation the district is currently in. And we are doing everything possible to ensure that you have electricity for as long as possible. However, due to the lack of centralized heating, electrical networks constantly fail due to overload. They are not designed for the constant use of heaters and powerful appliances at the same time. In the last week alone, 26 accidents have occurred at substations in the district, underground cables are constantly burning out," the company said in a message on its Facebook page.

It is noted that all efforts are now being directed as a priority to eliminate accidents and restore electricity, power engineers are working around the clock and without rest.

"We urge you not to hinder the work of the brigades. Rallies or road closures do not help and do not speed up repairs. On the contrary, they hinder work, speed of movement and prevent the ability to react faster. Energy professionals appeal to residents of Troyeschyna and all Kyiv residents - use powerful devices in turn. Now this is critically important for providing light," DTEK said.