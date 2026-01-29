German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that he sees no chance for Ukraine to join the European Union as soon as possible, the German NW Nachtriten ezine has reported.

"Accession on January 1, 2027 is out of the question. This is impossible," Merz said after consultations between the leaders of the SPD and CDU/CSU in the chancellery in Berlin.

He explained that every country that wishes to join the EU must meet the Copenhagen criteria. And as a rule, this process usually takes several years.

At the same time, Merz emphasized that it is important for Ukraine to have a perspective that will pave the way for accession. However, this is a long-term process.

"We can gradually bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. This is always possible, but such a rapid accession is simply impossible," the German Chancellor said.