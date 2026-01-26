Zelenskyy instructs Svyrydenko and Marchenko to analyze Kyiv's capabilities for urgent purchase of alternative energy generation

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an energy conference call, instructing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko to analyze Kyiv's capabilities for the urgent procurement of alternative energy and heat generation.

“I instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Finance, to analyze the possibility, including for Kyiv, of urgently procuring everything that is genuinely needed right now for alternative electricity generation and heat supply,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President said that during the conference call, the most attention was paid to Kyiv, where the situation is extremely difficult, in particular, more than 1,200 apartment buildings in the city are still without heat.

“We discussed how to help as swiftly as possible. For now, the timelines that have been mentioned cannot be considered satisfactory — we must act faster,” the President noted.

According to him, it’s about a significant number of people who need immediate support, and this concerns Darnytsia and other districts on the left bank of the capital.

“A sequence of steps has been defined, and I am expecting updates later this evening on the timelines for possible implementation,” Zelenskyy added.

He also ordered a review of all reports on the readiness of social infrastructure, schools, and support centers in the capital for real work.

In addition, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on the provision of heating points, hot meals, and mobile communications.

The President also announced that the Minister of Energy is in constant contact with partners and, together with local leaders, must determine the list of additional support for Ukraine and the possibilities for receiving it in the coming days and weeks.

Zelenskyy instructed Ukrainian Air Force Commander Anatoliy Kryvonozhko and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to identify additional defense options for Kharkiv.