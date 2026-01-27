PM Svyrydenko orders officials to resolve teachers' pay raise issue

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the heads of regional military administrations and local authorities, to work out the issue of paying increased salaries to teachers in each region.

"This week, teachers across the country will begin to receive the first increased salaries.

From January 1, 2026, the salaries of teachers in schools will increase by 30%... She instructed the Ministry of Education and Science, together with the heads of regional military administrations and local authorities, to work out the issue in each region. Payments should be made on time and in full - as always, based on the state educational subvention and additional payments from local governments," Svyrydenko wrote in the Telegram channel.

She reminded that at the same time, additional payments will be maintained this year – UAH 2,000 for all teachers and UAH 4,000 for teachers from front-line communities.

"This is only the first part of the increase in teachers' wages planned for this year. The next stage is an additional 20% increase in salaries from September 1 for all categories of teachers," the prime minister added.

As reported, from January 1, 2026, teachers of all specialties, educators, assistant educators, teacher organizers, practical psychologists, teachers of extracurricular education and other pedagogical workers of preschool, general secondary, extracurricular and vocational education institutions received a 30% salary increase.

On January 21, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science and Innovation recommended that all-Ukrainian associations of local governments monitor payments to employees of general secondary education institutions for January 2026.

The head of the education committee, Serhiy Babak, urged communities not to manipulate teacher salary increases.

On January 26, Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi announced that in the coming weeks, teachers in all regions of the country will begin receiving updated salary calculations.