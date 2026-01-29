Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:06 29.01.2026

Some 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat – KCSA

1 min read
Some 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat – KCSA

As of the morning of January 29, 613 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"As of the morning of January 29, 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply. Over the past day, heat was supplied to 124 more houses. We remind you that these houses are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20," the message on the Kyiv City State Administration's Telegram channel reads.

The city hall emphasized that utility services and energy workers are working around the clock. They are restoring heat supply to homes that were affected by massive enemy attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in the capital.

On Wednesday evening, 639 houses were reported to be without heat.

Tags: #kcsa

MORE ABOUT

15:06 23.01.2026
Investigative actions are underway in Finance Department of KCSA

Investigative actions are underway in Finance Department of KCSA

14:55 23.12.2025
Over 40 mln UAH illegally appropriated funds returned to KCSA

Over 40 mln UAH illegally appropriated funds returned to KCSA

15:02 28.10.2025
Kyiv military administration chief says mayor' s office not cooperating on shelters

Kyiv military administration chief says mayor' s office not cooperating on shelters

18:29 24.10.2025
Network of hospitals providing joint replacement services in Kyiv expands to 9 facilities – city authorities

Network of hospitals providing joint replacement services in Kyiv expands to 9 facilities – city authorities

09:23 10.10.2025
Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

Some trolleybuses and trams in Kyiv are out of service due to power outage

09:07 10.10.2025
KCSA asks parents to keep their children at home today, if possible

KCSA asks parents to keep their children at home today, if possible

17:18 07.10.2025
Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

Kyiv opens surgical department of City Clinical Hospital No. 8 after major renovation – KCSA

14:36 10.07.2025
Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

13:53 07.07.2025
KCMA officials leave unsigned 54 orders since the beginning of the year – KCSA

KCMA officials leave unsigned 54 orders since the beginning of the year – KCSA

16:15 10.06.2025
European Solidarity supports Kyiv City Council no confidence vote in Povoroznyk

European Solidarity supports Kyiv City Council no confidence vote in Povoroznyk

HOT NEWS

France to supply additional aircraft, missiles for air defense this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

LATEST

EBA calls for preserving existing constraints financing mechanism in energy sector

Russia attacks for 4 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight – SES

Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security, State Labor Service sign cooperation memo to de-shadow labor market

Russia's spy caught plotting strike on Ukraine's Sea Baby drones

610,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv - Shmyhal

DTEK asks residents of Kyiv neighborhood not to obstruct emergency crews

General Staff reports 109 clashes on Jan 28

Ukraine's accession to EU by Jan 1, 2027 impossible – German Chancellor Merz

Ukrainian govt approves decision on state support for homeowners associations, businesses – PM

Ukraine neutralizes 84 of 105 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 7 locations

AD
AD