Some 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat – KCSA

As of the morning of January 29, 613 high-rise residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"As of the morning of January 29, 613 high-rise buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply. Over the past day, heat was supplied to 124 more houses. We remind you that these houses are being reconnected after enemy attacks on January 9 and 20," the message on the Kyiv City State Administration's Telegram channel reads.

The city hall emphasized that utility services and energy workers are working around the clock. They are restoring heat supply to homes that were affected by massive enemy attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in the capital.

On Wednesday evening, 639 houses were reported to be without heat.