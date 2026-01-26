Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:53 26.01.2026

Invitations for 40+ health screening in Diia start to be sent out on Jan 31 – Svyrydenko


Invitations for 40+ health screening in Diia start to be sent out on Jan 31 – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of sending invitations for health screening to citizens over 40 years old through the Diia application starting January 31.

"We are preparing to launch the 40+ health screening. Invitations in Diia will begin reaching Ukrainians on January 31. The first invitations will go to people born in the early days of the year. Around 1 million citizens have already received information about the program in Diia," wrote Svyrydenko on her Telegram channel on Monday.

She said more than 640 medical facilities have registered to participate in the program — hospitals that meet requirements for specialists, equipment, and quality of service. The list of locations offering the 40+ health screening is continuously updated here: https://screening.moz.gov.ua/.

The program gives Ukrainians aged 40 and older the opportunity to receive a free basic medical checkup to detect cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders at an early stage.

"The basic screening can be completed quickly in one location — without separate visits to a family doctor or seeking referrals. This is especially important during the full-scale invasion, when time and access to doctors are limited," the prime minister wrote.

To participate: 30 days after a person’s birthday in 2026, a notification will appear in the Diia app. After confirming participation, UAH 2,000, which can only be used for the health screening, will be automatically credited to a Diia.Card within a few days. For those not using Diia, a special card can be opened at a bank 30 days after the birthday, and the screening can be accessed through an Administrative Services Center.

