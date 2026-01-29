Interfax-Ukraine
10:26 29.01.2026

Russia's spy caught plotting strike on Ukraine's Sea Baby drones

Military counterintelligence agents of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, detained a serviceman of the brigade of unmanned special-purpose complexes of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who, according to law enforcement officers, turned out to be a Russian informant.

As the investigation established, the person in question was supposed to transfer to his "contact" the geolocations of the military bases operating sea drones and the coordinates of the storage of unmanned boats with the routes of their movement.

"Among the main targets of the enemy were the legendary sea drones of the SBU and the GUR of the Ministry of Defense under the code names Sea Baby and Magura," the message on the SBU telegram channel said on Thursday.

The SBU employees exposed the informant in advance, documented his crimes and detained him while he was preparing the coordinates for a Russian missile attack. Simultaneously, the Security Service took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the zone of enemy intelligence activity.

"According to the case materials, the detained serviceman came into the field of view of Russian special services through his acquaintances, to whom he told about the details of the work. The enemy used one of these acquaintances as a "contact" to obtain classified information about the Ukrainian defenders," the report says.

During the searches, a smartphone was seized from the detainee, on which he accumulated secret information and through which he contacted an acquaintance.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have already informed the informant of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The issue of a possible additional qualification of his criminal actions is also being considered. The perpetrator is in custody. An investigation is underway to bring all those responsible to justice.

