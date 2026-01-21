Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 21.01.2026

Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

1 min read
Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine and its partners are preparing to hold an Energy Ramstein meeting in the G7+ format.

"We are preparing with partners to hold an Energy Ramstein meeting in the G7+ format. Denmark has announced a contribution of more than EUR 20 million. These funds will be directed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the protection of energy facilities, and urgent assistance for rapid recovery," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, Japan is also preparing a significant package of energy equipment.

"Thanks to everyone who continues to provide emergency support to Ukraine," she added.

As reported, earlier the Foreign Ministry, on the instructions of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and together with the Ministry of Energy, convened the Energy Ramstein meeting, expecting to secure additional contributions and concrete commitments for energy support from partners. The event is planned to be held online.

Tags: #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

17:15 21.01.2026
Cabinet allocates UAH 2.56 bln for purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment – ​​Svyrydenko

Cabinet allocates UAH 2.56 bln for purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment – ​​Svyrydenko

15:00 20.01.2026
There is enough food in Ukraine – PM Svydyrenko

There is enough food in Ukraine – PM Svydyrenko

16:52 16.01.2026
Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves for next 20 days – PM

15:25 16.01.2026
Some 24 high-power generators connected to residential areas in Kyiv – PM Svyrydenko

Some 24 high-power generators connected to residential areas in Kyiv – PM Svyrydenko

18:23 15.01.2026
Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

Svyrydenko discusses with Georgieva the state of preparations for adoption of IMF support program for next period

14:25 14.01.2026
Poroshenko in Rada calls to discuss energy situation with Svyrydenko

Poroshenko in Rada calls to discuss energy situation with Svyrydenko

11:44 14.01.2026
Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

10:27 13.01.2026
Company with Techmet, The Rock Holdings shareholders wins competition for Dobra lithium site – PM

Company with Techmet, The Rock Holdings shareholders wins competition for Dobra lithium site – PM

09:50 13.01.2026
Svyrydenko instructs Energy, Finance Ministries to work out surcharges for energy workers

Svyrydenko instructs Energy, Finance Ministries to work out surcharges for energy workers

18:48 12.01.2026
Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

Svyrydenko, Norwegian FM discuss preparations for 'energy Ramstein'

HOT NEWS

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Zelenskyy now in Kyiv – advisor

Trump: Ukraine was 'apple of Putin's eye,' what happened is terrible

Trump in Davos: convinced Putin wants to sign deal, Zelenskyy also wants to end this war

LATEST

Poroshenko's enterprises install 100 MW of balancing capacity last year

CoE Committee of Ministers support creation of special tribunal for crime of aggression – Sybiha

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

CEC proposes 6-month preparatory period after end of martial law before start of electoral process

Japanese govt to allocate $6 bln for humanitarian, technical support to Ukraine in 2026

US hands Putin draft peace plan – media

Ministry of Social Policy, World Central Kitchen provide hot meals to vulnerable categories of population in Kyiv

Dombrovskis: Ukraine's accession to EU to strengthen security, add growth potential

EUR 90 bln support package to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial gap identified by IMF – Dombrovskis

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

AD
AD