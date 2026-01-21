Svyrydenko: We prepare with partners to hold Energy Ramstein in G7+ format

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Ukraine and its partners are preparing to hold an Energy Ramstein meeting in the G7+ format.

"We are preparing with partners to hold an Energy Ramstein meeting in the G7+ format. Denmark has announced a contribution of more than EUR 20 million. These funds will be directed to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the protection of energy facilities, and urgent assistance for rapid recovery," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, Japan is also preparing a significant package of energy equipment.

"Thanks to everyone who continues to provide emergency support to Ukraine," she added.

As reported, earlier the Foreign Ministry, on the instructions of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and together with the Ministry of Energy, convened the Energy Ramstein meeting, expecting to secure additional contributions and concrete commitments for energy support from partners. The event is planned to be held online.