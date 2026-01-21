Interfax-Ukraine
Cabinet allocates UAH 2.56 bln for purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment – ​​Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 2.56 billion for the purchase of mobile distributed generation equipment, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

"We are mobilizing all available resources to expand distributed generation in the current challenging energy sector environment. The government has issued a decree allocating UAH 2.56 billion from the state budget reserve fund to purchase mobile distributed generation equipment for heat and electricity production where it is most needed," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, these funds will be used to purchase high-power generators for Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions, and this equipment can subsequently be redirected to other regions where there is an urgent need.

"Procurement will be conducted using simplified procedures without delays. A separate responsible customer has been identified, and a clear procedure for the use of generation facilities has been established for heat, water, and wastewater disposal facilities. Given the constant attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, we need not only large generation facilities but also smaller, distributed solutions that are independent of centralized grids," the prime minister wrote.

