610,000 consumers remain without electricity in Kyiv - Shmyhal

In Kyiv, 610,000 consumers are currently without electricity, First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal reported following the results of the regular meeting of the Headquarters on Wednesday.

According to Shmyhal, a detailed audit of the capabilities of Kyiv and the region regarding distributed generation was conducted.

"We have significant potential. The task is to accelerate the commissioning of facilities as much as possible. We already have a schedule according to which their phased launch will be carried out," he wrote.

In addition, the active involvement of international assistance continues. In particular, according to Shmyhal, generators are provided by 16 partner countries. 437 have already been delivered from the EU and Japan.

"We expect more than 500, a significant part is already on the way. Power transformers will also arrive. The Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Azerbaijan and Lithuania are actively helping us here (we expect a total of 52 transformers). We are grateful to all our partners who responded to the call and are helping our energy workers!", - emphasized the Vice Prime Minister. As reported, temporary updated power outage schedules are being introduced in Kyiv, said Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier YASNO.